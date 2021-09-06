Advertisement

Numerous authorities come together for search and rescue of 7-year-old boy

Numerous authorities come together for search and rescue of 7-year-old boy(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONROE CO., Ohio (WTAP) - Multiple authorities have resumed their search in the Ohio River on Monday morning for a 7-year-old boy in Monroe County, Ohio.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office says that they received a call at roughly 4:45 p.m. about the missing boy.

The search mission began at roughly 5 p.m. and went on to a little after midnight, before being resumed at eight in the morning today.

Authorities say that the child fell into a sandbar area of the river while playing with his brother.

The search team continues to expand in hopes of finding the boy.

The groups that came out to assist include:

-Monroe County Sheriff’s Department

-Monroe EMA

-Clarington Fire & EMS

-Sardis Fire & EMS

-Ohio Highway Patrol Choppers

-The Coast Guard

Tyler County Fire Department sonar rescue boat

-Marietta Fire/Dive

-Little Hocking Fire/Dive

-WV Division of Natural Resources/Ohio Division of Natural Resources

-Benwood Dive

-Wheeling Fire/Dive

-Beaver Creek Fire & Cadaver Dogs (Green County)

-Christian Ministry AFDE

We will have more information as the search continues.

