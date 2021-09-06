Numerous authorities come together for search and rescue of 7-year-old boy
MONROE CO., Ohio (WTAP) - Multiple authorities have resumed their search in the Ohio River on Monday morning for a 7-year-old boy in Monroe County, Ohio.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s office says that they received a call at roughly 4:45 p.m. about the missing boy.
The search mission began at roughly 5 p.m. and went on to a little after midnight, before being resumed at eight in the morning today.
Authorities say that the child fell into a sandbar area of the river while playing with his brother.
The search team continues to expand in hopes of finding the boy.
The groups that came out to assist include:
-Monroe County Sheriff’s Department
-Monroe EMA
-Clarington Fire & EMS
-Sardis Fire & EMS
-Ohio Highway Patrol Choppers
-The Coast Guard
Tyler County Fire Department sonar rescue boat
-Marietta Fire/Dive
-Little Hocking Fire/Dive
-WV Division of Natural Resources/Ohio Division of Natural Resources
-Benwood Dive
-Wheeling Fire/Dive
-Beaver Creek Fire & Cadaver Dogs (Green County)
-Christian Ministry AFDE
We will have more information as the search continues.
Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.