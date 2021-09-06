Obituary: Burton, Mary Rebecca

Mary Rebecca Burton, 102, of New Milton, WV departed this life Friday, September 3, 2021, at Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab in Clarksburg, WV.

Mary was born July 23. 1919 in Cecil County, MD, a daughter of the late Elisha and Juneita (Dehaven) Atkinson.

Mary graduated from North East High School with the class of 1937. She was a member of the St. John’s Methodist Church in Charles Town, WV. She was also a part of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Northeast Maryland and the Crazy Quilters Club.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Atkinson (Bill) of New Milton, WV; sons, James A. Burton (Patricia) of Port Charlotte, FL and William D. Burton of Adkins, VA; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Reuben Burton; daughter-in-law, Jeanette Burton; and 2 grandchildren.

In accordance with Mary’s wishes, she will be cremated and laid to rest in The Principio Cemetery in Cecil, MD. McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV is assisting the family with arrangements.

