Advertisement

Obituary: Burton, Mary Rebecca

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mary Rebecca Burton, 102, of New Milton, WV departed this life Friday, September 3, 2021, at Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab in Clarksburg, WV.

Mary was born July 23. 1919 in Cecil County, MD, a daughter of the late Elisha and Juneita (Dehaven) Atkinson.

Mary graduated from North East High School with the class of 1937. She was a member of the St. John’s Methodist Church in Charles Town, WV. She was also a part of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Northeast Maryland and the Crazy Quilters Club.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Atkinson (Bill) of New Milton, WV; sons, James A. Burton (Patricia) of Port Charlotte, FL and William D. Burton of Adkins, VA; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Reuben Burton; daughter-in-law, Jeanette Burton; and 2 grandchildren.

In accordance with Mary’s wishes, she will be cremated and laid to rest in The Principio Cemetery in Cecil, MD. McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Fatal motorcycle crash victim identified
A police car.
Retired deputy remembers special partner and friend
W.Va. officials warn of consequences of hospitalizations
Obituary: Corrina Conley
Obituary: Corrina Conley
West Virginia State Police troopers are looking for a missing mother and daughter.
Mother and daughter reported missing

Latest News

James Wingrove obit
Obituary: Wingrove, James Edward
Allen Lee Michael obit
Obituary: Michael, Allen Lee
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Cokeley, Gene
Darrell E. Harbin obit
Obituary: Harbin, Darrell E.