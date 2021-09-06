Advertisement

Obituary: Campbell, Sean

Sean Campbell obit
Sean Campbell obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sean Campbell, 49, of Pennsboro, WV departed this life Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.

Sean was born July 14, 1972, in Jacosta, Japan, a son of Warren Campbell and the late Dolores Gertrude (West) Campbell.

Sean loved to farm, fish, hunt, camp, and grill out. He also liked to lounge and watch the Discovery Channel and SciFi movies.

Sean is survived by his partner, Samantha “Ruby” Byrd; sons, Michael Cokeley and Garth Campbell; daughters, Shelby Andrew and Tiffany Andrew; grandchild, Adrianna Campbell; and sister, Deanna Arney.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Delores Campbell.

In accordance with Sean’s wishes, he will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Fatal motorcycle crash victim identified
A police car.
Retired deputy remembers special partner and friend
W.Va. officials warn of consequences of hospitalizations
Obituary: Corrina Conley
Obituary: Corrina Conley
West Virginia State Police troopers are looking for a missing mother and daughter.
Mother and daughter reported missing

Latest News

James Wingrove obit
Obituary: Wingrove, James Edward
Allen Lee Michael obit
Obituary: Michael, Allen Lee
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Burton, Mary Rebecca
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Cokeley, Gene
Darrell E. Harbin obit
Obituary: Harbin, Darrell E.