Obituary: Cokeley, Gene

Gene M. Cokeley, 84, of Pleasants County, WV, went home to be with the Lord on September 4, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He retired from DuPont Washington Works in 1991 and enjoyed farming & gardening. He was a member at Willow Island Baptist Church.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra, daughter Debbie Cokeley, son Mike (Twila) Cokeley, and daughter Diana (Tom) Smith, two grandsons, Joshua Williams and Jeremy Williams, nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his parents, Clyde E. and Ethel McClure Cokeley, one sister and three brothers.

Friends may call at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home in Marietta, OH, Tuesday, September 7, 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM and 1 hour prior to the service. The funeral service will be at the funeral home Wednesday, September 8 at 11 AM with burial to follow at Willow Island Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Hospice or a charity of your choice.

