Obituary: Harbin, Darrell E.

Darrell E. Harbin, 80, of Vienna, passed away September 3, 2021 at Stonerise of Parkersburg.

He was born November 1, 1940, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Denver Earl and Mabel Patterson Harbin.

Darrell was a self-employed painter and formerly worked at Winans Services and Bow Hunters Supply.

He was a 1960 graduate of Parkersburg High School. Darrell was a gifted singer and guitarist playing with many local bands through the years. Music was his passion. Along with his wife, he was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Vienna.

He is survived by his wife, Janie Britton Harbin; one son, Fletcher Harbin of Georgia, and a granddaughter, Nova Harbin, along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Paul Harbin; three sisters, Emogene Morningstar, Ramona Harrison, and Joan Rake.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 3005 Grand Central Ave. Vienna, WV.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.