Obituary: Hatcher, Bobbi Jo

Bobbi Jo Hatcher, 53, of Davisville, WV, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born May 31, 1968, in Marietta, OH, a daughter of the late Chester W. Reynolds, Sr., and Garnet Behlke Reynolds.

Bobbi was a 1986 graduate of Frontier High School. She was a child care provider from her home for several years. She loved her furry friends, Anzlee, Skye, Diamond, and Deo’Gee. She had a green thumb and loved raising flowers and plants. She attended Eastwood Bible Church in Walker, WV. Bobbi was a very selfless and devoted wife, mother, sister, friend, and dog mom. Bobbi was loyal to her family and a friend to all. She was known for keeping a family calendar of everyone’s birthdays, anniversaries, and special occasions. She was loved and adored by many young children and families through her child care business. Bobbi was an excellent cook and enjoyed decorating her home. We will always remember Bobbi as the most grateful, kind-hearted, and caring soul till the very end.

Bobbi is survived by her husband, Kris Hatcher, whom she married in 1992; one daughter, DeShawna Hatcher (Danielle); four sisters, Patty Montgomery, Betty O’Brien (Randy), Naomi Peton, and Teresa Hall (J.R.); four brothers, Bob Reynolds (Patty), Chester Reynolds, Jr. (Nancy), Roy Reynolds (Alice) and Mike Reynolds (Audrey); five sisters-in-law, Barbara Franklin, Tonya Spriggs, Marold Lomax, Bridget Cotton, and Dee Reynolds; two brothers-in-law, Michael Hatcher and Timothy Hatcher (Angela); several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-mothers, Bertha Eddy Reynolds and Joretta Wheaton Reynolds (Mama J.); one brother, Tommy R. Reynolds, and an infant brother and an infant sister.

Funeral services for Bobbi will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green Street, Parkersburg, WV, with Pastor Richard Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Tunnel Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.

Visitation will be 2:00-4:00 P.M. and 6:00-8:00 P.M. Wednesday and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the funeral home.

