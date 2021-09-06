Obituary: Michael, Allen Lee

Allen Lee Michael, 94, of Cairo, WV, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.

He was born August 2, 1927, in Berkeley Springs, WV, the son of Lewis Allen and Daisy Nay Michael. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Betty Mahaney, his sister Edith and three brothers Lewis, Bill, Dayton, and numerous in-laws.

He is survived by his children, Donald (Phyllis) of Ravenswood, WV and Cindy Rice (Andy) of Statesville, NC; his grandsons Christopher (Katie) of Ravenswood and Matthew (April) of Belmont, N.C; two great-grandsons, Garrett and Aiden; sister-in-law Kim Michael, caregiver Sandy Morris, and several nieces and a nephew. Lee attended Cairo Schools, departing early to work the Mississippi River prior to enlisting in the United States Navy at age 17.

A World War II Veteran and member of “America’s Greatest Generation,” he spent two of his three-year enlistment in Shanghai and was part of a force readying to invade Japan, an invasion averted by the atomic bomb. Following his Honorable Discharge, he became an apprentice toolmaker, ultimately becoming part-owner of Broadway Mold and Tool Company in Dayton, Ohio.

With a yearning to farm, he eventually moved back to Cairo where he and his family were involved in livestock and crop farming, as well as an extensive greenhouse operation. He was also a very successful small business owner. Lee took great pride in his family and cherished their time together.

He also cherished his numerous fishing and hunting adventures with family and friends. He was a long-time member of the American Legion and VFW. Per his wishes, he was cremated and the family plans a celebration of his life at a later date.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the remarkable medical staff at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

