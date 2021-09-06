Obituary: Ocasio, Amy Haddox

Amy Haddox Ocasio, 57, of Parkersburg died September 1, 2021, at her Residence. She was born on May 24, 1964, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the daughter of Mary Ellen (Michael) Manzo and Hayes “Ted” (Kim) Haddox.

She was a 1982 graduate of Parkersburg High School. Amy also graduated from the Wilma Boyd Career School in Pittsburgh, Pa, and obtained an Associate’s in Business from the University of Maryland. She was an Honorable Veteran of the United States Navy and was on active duty during Desert Storm. After her tour of duty, Amy worked for the US Department of State, Diplomatic Corp. assigned to the US Embassy Tel Aviv and most recently Riccobene Maintenance.

In addition to her parents, Amy is survived by sister, Suzy Haddox; half-sister, Olivia Haddox: niece Ella Grace Haddox; step-sisters, Michelle McNeel and Amy Dugger; a very special cousin Jay Albright and many other beloved cousins.

Amy spearheaded the Rooms That Rock project in the Camden Clark Hospital chemotherapy rooms and had her own business Whimsical Spirits of Whim-en. She took great pride and was truly dedicated to all her work.

Amy cared deeply about her family, her many friends (especially those lucky enough to have lively conversation on her porch), and her animals.

Amy was an artist, designer, sensitive to the beauty of nature, and was a truly funny person, sometimes to the point of outrageousness. Amy enjoyed the humorous side of life.

Amy had a sense of rightness and justice. The world will miss Amy Haddox Ocasio.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday at 1:30 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg with Father John Gallagher officiating.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 12:00 pm until 1:30 pm at the funeral home.

Suggestion for Memorial Contributions would be the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Suggestion for Memorial Contributions would be the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

