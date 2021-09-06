Obituary: Patricia Harker

Patricia Louise Harker nee Shaffer of Belpre, born April 13, 1936, in Valley Falls, WV, went home to be with her heavenly father on September 5, 2021. She spent her final days surrounded by her family who she loved. She was a wonderful wife and mother and will be profoundly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilburt and Dessie Shaffer, and a son-in-law, Chuck Barton.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Eugene Harker, and their six children, Becky (Greg) Fox, David (Mary) Harker, Pam (Ron) Barton, Betty (Bob) Quigley, Gary (Wendy) Harker, Ricky (Tonya) Harker; along with their eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and a special niece, Brenda Moore.

She was a member of Calvary Community Church for over 60 years and retired from Belpre Christian Academy. She led the life of a railroader’s wife. She was dedicated to raising her children, led her daughter’s Girl Scout Troop and loved gardening, sewing, and Sunday dinners with her family.

Services will be Wednesday 1:00 pm at Calvary Community Church with Reverend Kenneth Fullerton officiating.

Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery of Belpre.

Visitation will be held Wednesday 11:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the church.

