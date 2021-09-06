Obituary: Sean Campbell

Sean Campbell, 49, of Pennsboro, WV departed this life Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.

Sean was born July 14, 1972, in Jacosta, Japan, a son of Warren Campbell and the late Dolores Gertrude (West) Campbell.

Sean loved to farm, fish, hunt, camp, and grill out. He also liked to lounge and watch the Discovery Channel and SciFi movies.

Sean is survived by his partner, Samantha “Ruby” Byrd; sons, Michael Cokeley and Garth Campbell; daughters, Shelby Andrew and Tiffany Andrew; grandchild, Adrianna Campbell; and sister, Deanna Arney.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Delores Campbell.

In accordance with Sean’s wishes, he will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.

