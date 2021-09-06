Obituary: Wingrove, James Edward

James Edward Wingrove, 77, of Waverly passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born March 17, 1944, in Waverly, a son of the late Clarence and Helen Carpenter Wingrove.

Jim was formerly employed with DuPont, Fenton Art Glass Company, and O’Ames. He was a member of the Oldie Wheelers & McFriends Breakfast Club; a member of the Pleasant Grove U.M. Church; one of the first members of the Waverly Volunteer Fire Department; a member of the National Fenton Glass Society.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon Mitchell Wingrove; one son, Jason Edward Wingrove (Amanda) of Marietta, Ohio; two daughters, Tammy Suprano (Dan) of Waverly and Samantha Inman (Lance) of Williamstown; grandchildren, Kelsey Vincent (Andrew), Zech Suprano (Josie), Nate Suprano, Eli Inman, Georgie Inman, Rebekah Wingrove, Abbi Snipes, and Logan Wingrove; several great-grandchildren; three sisters, Margaret Huggins of Williamstown, Shirley Flesher of Waverly, and Peggy Baileys (Denny) of Parkersburg; sister-in-law, Sandy Lane (Gene) of Williamstown; brother-in-law, Phil Mitchell (Mary Ann) of Marietta; several nieces and nephews; and his sidekicks, Casper, Paige & Mac.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Cassandra Wingrove, and in-laws, Charles & Dorothy Mitchell.

The family will receive friends 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Waverly Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 96, Waverly, WV 26184, or to the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 3052 Middle Hill Road, Waverly, WV 26184.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of sympathy with his family.

