$5 million now available to Ohio law enforcement agencies for body-worn cameras

Police Flag
Police Flag(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) -Law enforcement agencies across Ohio now have an opportunity to invest in body-worn cameras thanks to a new grant from governor DeWine’s office.

5 million dollars from the state’s 2022-2023 operating budget is being set aside for this grant. Another $5 million will be available next year.

The program will assist local law enforcement agencies with costs related to camera equipment, video storage, public record management personnel, and more.

According to the Ohio Department of Public Safety, the use of body cameras is not mandatory in Ohio.

The department estimates two-thirds of all law enforcement agencies in the state, primarily Ohio’s smaller agencies, do not have cameras due to equipment and video storage costs.

We reached out to local police departments but have not received any comments about this grant.

