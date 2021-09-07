Advertisement

Local 20th anniversary 9/11 services

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MID OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) -There is a well-known saying that was created after September 11th, 2001-”Never forget”.

And people have the opportunity to never forget that day and honor those who lost their lives this weekend.

Marietta Mayor Schlicher as well as Belpre Mayor Lorentz along with area law enforcement officers will be there for the memorial. The public is welcome to attend.

A 9-11 memorial will be revealed at Parkersburg’s government square Saturday at 8:46 a.m. People can view the memorial following the ceremony. The monument will incorporate a piece of steel recovered from the twin towers.

Marietta College will be conducting a special 9/11 20th anniversary ceremony at 9:00 a.m., Friday, September 10th, at the flagpole on the christy mall.

There will also be a display of flags on the Kremer Amphitheater Lawn, in addition to a photo display in Thomas Hall.

St. Francis Xavier parish in Parkersburg will host a special memorial and prayer service at 10:59 p.M on Saturday.

There will be a moment in the service for each participant to bring an item that represents his or her loss to be blessed.

Parkersburg high school will hold its annual 9/11 ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday, September 10th at the Parkersburg High School stadium field.

