Advertisement

Man survives COVID, continues Sternwheel Festival traditions

By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -The Sternwheel festival may not start until Friday, but there were plenty of early dockers at the Ohio River Levee in Marietta Monday.

One of the boaters is long-time sternwheel participant Rick DeMent. He’s been taking his family down the Ohio River from Rayland for over 20 years for the sternwheel festival. And after battling COVID in the ICU for 78 days and being told he had a 2 percent chance to live, DeMent says being able to spend the last few lazy days of summer with his family in Marietta this year is a miracle.

“It’s like a new life again. We just bought this boat 2 weeks ago. We saved for a rainy day and as far as I’m concerned it rained hard in the beginning of this year and we bought ourselves a dreamboat.”

DeMent is an Ohio River Marine and takes pride in keeping his boat, named Betty Luo in tip-top shape. While he and the family love coming down to Marietta, they hope to take Betty Lou all the way down to Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Numerous authorities come together for search and rescue of 7-year-old boy
Numerous authorities come together for search and rescue of 7-year-old boy
UPDATE: Fatal motorcycle crash victim identified
A police car.
Retired deputy remembers special partner and friend
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice will give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the state's response...
COVID-19 W.Va. | 24 additional deaths reported
Gov. Jim Justice holds a press conference Monday updating the status of the COVID-19 pandemic...
COVID hospitalizations, ICU admissions up, 59 active school outbreaks reported in W.Va.

Latest News

In a display of sportsmanship, the winner and another competitor share a fist bump.
Kids devour cake-eating contest at fair
Lexi Drake
Hairstylist offers free haircuts to those who serve community
Numerous authorities come together for search and rescue of 7-year-old boy
Numerous authorities come together for search and rescue of 7-year-old boy
Early morning fire damages three vacant homes in Athens Monday morning.