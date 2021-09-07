Man survives COVID, continues Sternwheel Festival traditions

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -The Sternwheel festival may not start until Friday, but there were plenty of early dockers at the Ohio River Levee in Marietta Monday.

One of the boaters is long-time sternwheel participant Rick DeMent. He’s been taking his family down the Ohio River from Rayland for over 20 years for the sternwheel festival. And after battling COVID in the ICU for 78 days and being told he had a 2 percent chance to live, DeMent says being able to spend the last few lazy days of summer with his family in Marietta this year is a miracle.

“It’s like a new life again. We just bought this boat 2 weeks ago. We saved for a rainy day and as far as I’m concerned it rained hard in the beginning of this year and we bought ourselves a dreamboat.”

DeMent is an Ohio River Marine and takes pride in keeping his boat, named Betty Luo in tip-top shape. While he and the family love coming down to Marietta, they hope to take Betty Lou all the way down to Alabama.

