Advertisement

Missing mother, daughter found following fatal crash

Mother and daughter Brenda Curry and Wanda McClung, both from Kanawha County, were reported...
Mother and daughter Brenda Curry and Wanda McClung, both from Kanawha County, were reported missing on Friday.(West Virginia State Police)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday, members of a search and rescue team located a mother and daughter who were reported missing last week.

According to West Virginia State Police, Brenda Curry, Wanda McClung and the vehicle they were reported to be traveling in was located in a remote location near the Wirt/Ritchie County line.

Troopers say the vehicle had been involved in an accident.

Brenda Curry, 81, of Cross Lanes was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Curry’s daughter, Wanda McClung, 56, of Charleston, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Monday evening, a family member told WSAZ.com McClung was in the hospital being treated for dehydration, bruising and a broken ankle.

Curry and McClung were first reported missing Friday, September 3 around 6:30 a.m.

Family members told law enforcement, they left for Smithville, West Virginia on Thursday, September 2 at approximately 11:00 a.m.

West Virginia State Police attempted to ping their cell phones and entered their names into the NCIC database.

On Saturday, September 4, at 1 p.m., search crews took to the air to search the route Curry and McClung would have taken on their way to Smithville.

According to family, Monday the mother and daughter were found over a hillside by a man who lived in the area and offered to help look for them.

Officers say there’s no reason to suspect foul play.

The accident is being investigated by members of the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Numerous authorities come together for search and rescue of 7-year-old boy
Numerous authorities come together for search and rescue of 7-year-old boy
UPDATE: Fatal motorcycle crash victim identified
A police car.
Retired deputy remembers special partner and friend
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice will give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the state's response...
COVID-19 W.Va. | 24 additional deaths reported
Gov. Jim Justice holds a press conference Monday updating the status of the COVID-19 pandemic...
COVID hospitalizations, ICU admissions up, 59 active school outbreaks reported in W.Va.

Latest News

Rick DeMent
Man survives COVID, continues Sternwheel Festival traditions
In a display of sportsmanship, the winner and another competitor share a fist bump.
Kids devour cake-eating contest at fair
Lexi Drake
Hairstylist offers free haircuts to those who serve community
Numerous authorities come together for search and rescue of 7-year-old boy
Numerous authorities come together for search and rescue of 7-year-old boy