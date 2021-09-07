Obituary: Augenstein, Mary Agnes Wesel

Mary Agnes Wesel Augenstein passed away on September 6, 2021. She was the wife of Joseph Augenstein. Mary will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 60 years and her family.

Born in Marietta, Ohio on December 24, 1941, she was the daughter of William Francis and Genevieve Catherine Smithberger Wesel. She graduated from St. Mary Catholic High School and attended Mountain State Business College. Mary was employed at Marietta Ignition, Inc. and worked as a bookkeeper. Mary was proud to work for the family business that her father began in 1920.

Mary was a devoted member of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption in Marietta. She was a member of the Catholic Women’s Club. Mary was always willing to lend a helping hand to others and did so through her participation in service organizations such as the Ohio Child Conservation League (OCCL) and Washington County Right to Life.

In retirement, Mary enjoyed traveling, attending concerts at the People’s Bank Theater, tending to her garden, and spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed swimming with “The Betsey Mills Swimmers.” Mary loved being with people, she had a beaming smile and people were drawn to her loving kindness. She always had time for others, a listening ear, or a kind word. Mary had a deep faith in God and displayed that through her interactions with others. Mary held a true devotion to the Devine Mercy. She and Joe prayed the chaplet daily at 3 pm.

She is survived by her spouse, Joe, and their five children: Teresa (Tom) Hushion of Marietta; Anna (Kerry) Manion of Columbus, Ohio; Mary (Scott) LaBarre of Marietta; Mark (Erin) Augenstein of Parkersburg, WV; and Elizabeth (David) Jung of Arden, NC, 11 grandchildren: Katie (Joe) Baum, Christian Hushion, Hannah, and Nathan Manion, Meaghan and Matthew LaBarre, Nora and Josie Augenstein, Lucy, Molly and Nina Jung. She is also survived by her sister, Catherine (Robert) Dickson, sister-in-law, Sally Wesel, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Joseph H. Wesel and Charles W. Wesel, sisters-in-law Luada E. Wesel and Mary Lou Wesel, and niece Lisa Marie Wesel.

The family would like to thank the staff on 2 West at Marietta Memorial Hospital for their wonderful care. A special thank you to Dr. Kelli Cawley for her support and compassionate care, the personal caregivers at Bright Star, especially Lori Rings, and the staff at Amedisys Home Health and Hospice, especially Kim Weckbacher.

Visitation will be held at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home on Thursday from 2 to 7 p.m. with a Vigil service held at 3 pm. Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, with The Rev. Msgr. John Michael Campbell celebrating and The Rev. Dale Tornes concelebrating. Burial will be in the New St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to The St. Mary School Foundation or The St. Mary Basilica Foundation (through the Marietta Community Foundation). Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Augenstein family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com, or by going to their Facebook page.

