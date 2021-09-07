Obituary: Bock, Justin

Justin Lee Bock, 43, of Parkersburg passed away on September 6, 2021.

He was born on October 14, 1977, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of Brian Lee Bock of Parkersburg and Cheryl Lee St. Peter McCarthy of MA.

Justin graduated from Parkersburg High School and proudly served his country in the US Navy. Justin had many interests, however none more important than his family. He was co-owner of Strong Tower Contracting and took great pride in the projects that the company completed. Justin was a member of the Brick Layers Union. He enjoyed his big Ford truck, boating, camping, and his dog Blu. He was a member of North Parkersburg Baptist Church.

Justin is survived by his parents Brian L. Bock (Terry) of Parkersburg, Cheryl L. McCarthy (Kevin) of MA, fiancé Sarah Herrera, children Kinley Bock, Emily Bock, Austin Griffin, Arielle Griffin, Anthony Herrera, brothers Tony, Greg, and Jason Breeden, maternal grandmother Sandra Rogge of MA, aunts Christine Gragg of Marietta, Sandy Cook and Charlene St. Peter-Johnson of MA and cousins Joshua Bock, Jessica Bock George of OH, and Jamie Cook and Joe Cook of MA.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Robert and Frances Bock and maternal grandfather Derwood Rogge.

Funeral services will be 3:00 pm Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Mike Towner officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 - 8 on Thursday and for one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Burial will be at the West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton, WV at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

