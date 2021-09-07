Advertisement

Obituary: Cole, Rusty C.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Rusty C. Cole, 65, of Parkersburg, WV died Thursday, September 2, 2021, at his residence.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late William Glen and Iona Joan (Langford) Cole.

He was a truck driver and loved animals, children, and making people laugh.  He would do anything he could to help someone out.

He is survived by his sister and brother. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Anne Cole.

There will be no visitation or services.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

