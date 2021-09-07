Obituary: Dye, Martha Ann

Martha Ann Dye, 85, of Vienna, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at Stonerise of Parkersburg.

She was born September 10, 1935, in Reno, OH, a daughter of the late Hensel and Grace Johnson Whitney.

Martha was a homemaker who enjoyed playing bingo and listening to music on her radio.

She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Shingleton (Sam); son, Doug Dye (Julie); three sisters, Leola Parsons, Bessie Gumm, and Edna Marshall; four grandchildren, Ashley Jones, Angie Keller, Melinda Sieloff, and Roger Bunner; and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Dye.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Burial will follow at Westfall Cemetery in Smithville, WV. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday at the funeral home and one hour prior to services.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

