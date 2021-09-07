Obituary: Kerns, Danny

Danny Linn Kerns, Sr. 68, of Parkersburg, WV. passed away August 29, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born April 30, 1953, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Denny Sherman Kerns, Sr., and Ann Schultz Richards.

Danny worked as a cab driver for Yellow Cab Co. He loved hunting and the great outdoors.

Danny is survived by two sons, Danny L. Kerns, Jr. and William (Kayla) Kerns; three sisters, Kellie Moore, Sandy Bonnefond, and Karen Kitchen; four brothers, Ron and Bill Kerns, Jr. Richards and Denny Kerns; three grandchildren, Kyliey, Cayden and Carter Kerns.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Lucille Cepelones Kerns.

Funeral services were held on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home in South Parkersburg, followed by burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home was honored to serve the Kerns family.

