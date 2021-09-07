Obituary: Massey, Deborah Ann

Deborah Ann Massey, 71, of Marietta, OH passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born on October 27, 1949, in Marietta, OH to the late Kenneth Dean and Ruth Pauline Morrow Treadway, Sr.

Debbie graduated from Marietta High School in 1968 and had retired from her cleaning job at both Colonial Terrace Apartments and Winan’s White Glove Services.

She loved reading, game nights (especially playing Scrabble), and the Sternwheel Festival.

She is survived by her three children, Tara Massey (Aaron Meeks), Amy Massey, and Scott Massey all of Marietta; five grandchildren, Hannah Britton, Nicholas, Alexis, Austin, and Luka Massey; four siblings, Sharon Pruett of Missouri, Dale R. Treadway (Faye), Tonya Pierpoint (Dave) and Janet Payne all of Marietta; her fur grandbabies, Bella, C.J. and Reese, and her bird, Shiba.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Massey, and a brother, Kenneth Treadway, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750 with Pastor Dan Hess officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.