Michael D. Miller, 71, of Parkersburg, passed away September 4, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at Shiloh Cemetery, Laurel Creek Road. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. Parkersburg is honored to serve the Miller family.

