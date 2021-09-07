Obituary: Morton, Carolyn Sue

Carolyn Sue Morton, 76, of Harrisville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with Alzheimer’s.

She was born November 22, 1944, in Stumptown, WV a daughter of the late Alva and Delpha Dobbins Harris.

She worked as a nurse’s aide at Calhoun General Hospital and the former BF Goodrich Company in Stumptown, WV prior to becoming a stay-at-home Mom to raise her two children. After her children got older, she volunteered for many years at Carehaven of Pleasants. She was also a volunteer for Relay for Life. She enjoyed singing gospel music for many years with The Harris Family. She loved to hunt and fish, and spend time with her family. Her love of bluegrass music led her to attend numerous festivals over the years. Prior to becoming ill, she never missed an opportunity to support/cheer on her grandson at sporting events and school functions. Whenever there was a need in the family, she was there. She took care of everyone-that was her purpose in life.

Sue was a Christian by faith and was a member of the Spruce Grove United Methodist Church. Over the years she served as a Sunday School teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, and most recently Choir Director.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Leland Morton, of Harrisville; two daughters, Becky (Barry) Ratliff of St. Marys and Carol (Scott) Cunningham of Harrisville; a niece whom she considered another daughter, Elaine Boston of Harrisville; and one grandson, Garrett Cunningham who was the light of her life. Also, surviving are one brother, Sam Harris of Elyria, OH; two sisters, Lou Miller and Lyda Harris both of Stumptown; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers, Kenneth, Clarence, and Alva Harris; five sisters, Betty Schoolcraft McCune, Deloris Jean Lyons, Wanda Harris, Minnie Stalnaker, Nellie Settle, and an infant grandson, Brandon Michael Ratliff.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Raiguel Funeral Home, with Rev. Carlos Nutter officiating. Burial will follow at the Collins Community Cemetery, Stumptown. Friends may call at the funeral home Sunday from 4-8 PM.

