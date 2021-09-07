Advertisement

Obituary: Strawser, Wanda Y.

By Phillip Hickman
Sep. 7, 2021
Wanda Y. Strawser, 69, of Parkersburg died August 19, 2021, at her Residence.

Wanda was born on August 19, 1952, in Bethesda, MD, and was the daughter of George H. and Barbara Willis.  She worked as a waitress at the Mountaineer Family Restaurant.

She is survived by her daughter Angie (Joe) Dinnin of Parkersburg.

A graveside service will be held Friday at 10 AM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Father John Rice officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

