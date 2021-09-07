Obituary: Watson, Gerald

Gerald L. “Smokey” Watson, 78 of Parkersburg passed away September 1, 2021, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born in Parkersburg the son of the late Grover and Ina “Peg” Blackwell Watson.

He had at one time worked at the Marble Factory, was a concrete worker and painter.

He loved playing cards especially at the Cameo Lounge and doing things on his own. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

He is survived by his son, Jeremy Watson of Parkersburg, his grandsons, Justice Lee Watson and Wyatt Joseph Watson; His sisters, Sharon Gibson (Gary) of Parkersburg and Donna Lattea of Parkersburg.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Byers, and his brother-in-law, Jim Lattea.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date by the family.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.