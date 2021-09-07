Obituary: Woollard, Jean “Eloise”

Jean “Eloise” Woollard, 82, of Vincent, died August 25, 2021, at her residence.

Eloise was born September 17, 1938, in Blue Jay, WV, and was the daughter of the late Emmett Wilson and Minnie Arabelle Martin Lilly.

Eloise worked as a Podiatry Clinical Assistant. She was a member of the Belpre Church of Christ. She enjoyed painting, writing poetry, gardening, and spending time with her family. Eloise is survived by her daughters Vicky Lynn Bretz of Vincent, OH, Debbie Garland Smith (Terry) of Reedsville, OH, Brenda Sue Hunt of Dobson, NC and Patricia Ann Powell of Parkersburg, WV; son Charles Edgar Powell III (Tamara) of Bend, OR; step-son Donald Foncy Woollard II, of FL; step-daughter Debbie Woollard of Parkersburg, WV; brothers Cline Lilly (Debbie)and Dennis Farrell Lilly (Sue) of Hinton, WV; 17 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Foncy Woollard, a grandchild, and a great-grandchild.

Memorial services will be 1 PM Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Ron Laughery officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Marietta Hospice Care, an Amedisys Partner, 27855 State Rt. 7, Marietta OH 45750.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

