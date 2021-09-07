Advertisement

Proud Boys leader begins 5-month sentence

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in...
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore. Outside pressures and internal strife are roiling two far-right extremist groups after members were charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Former President Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen 2020 election united an array of right-wing supporters, conspiracy theorists and militants on Jan. 6.(Source: AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) – The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group has surrendered to serve more than five months on weapons and property destruction charges.

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio turned himself in to the D.C. Central Detention Facility Monday evening.

In July, he pleaded guilty to burning a Black Lives Matter banner that belonged to a historic Black church.

He also pleaded guilty to bringing a high-capacity magazine to Washington days before the Capitol insurrection.

Tarrio left the nation’s capital before Jan. 6 and wasn’t charged in federal court.

Other members of the far-right group are facing federal charges for participating in the insurrection.

Prosecutors have charged more than 500 people so far.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Numerous authorities come together for search and rescue of 7-year-old boy
Numerous authorities come together for search and rescue of 7-year-old boy
UPDATE: Fatal motorcycle crash victim identified
A police car.
Retired deputy remembers special partner and friend
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice will give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the state's response...
COVID-19 W.Va. | 24 additional deaths reported
Gov. Jim Justice holds a press conference Monday updating the status of the COVID-19 pandemic...
COVID hospitalizations, ICU admissions up, 59 active school outbreaks reported in W.Va.

Latest News

Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for...
Hurricane Ida 9 days later: 430K still without power
FILE - In this June 30, 2021 file photo, an employee scans the eyes of a woman for biometric...
US-built databases a potential tool of Taliban repression
A half-million people in Lousiana are still without power a week after Hurricane Ida.
Under 500K without power in Louisiana
Heavy dust at the scene of the World Trade Center collapse in September 2001 have had a lasting...
9/11 responders who arrived early more likely to have lung ailments, study says
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
Biden to survey NY, NJ storm damage after deadly flooding