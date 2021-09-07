Advertisement

Suicide prevention chalk event coming this Thursday

Chalk will be provided for free.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Art Center is partnering with Westbrook Health Services to bring some color to our streets for World Suicide Prevention Day.

The public is invited to grab some chalk and write positive messages and mental health resources on the sidewalk of the 700 and 800 block of Market Street this Thursday. The event is called Chalk the Walk.

Jessie Siefert of the art center says it’s all about spreading hope and being helpful, as well as spreading awareness.

She hopes that when people walk by the final product...

“Hopefully they don’t feel alone. Hopefully they feel a sense of community and understand that there’s people out there who want to help them, who want to reach out...,” she said.

The event will run from 10 AM to 7 PM. You can pick up chalk for free at the art center’s front desk from 10 AM to 5 PM and the Westbrook team will be offering chalk after 5 PM.

