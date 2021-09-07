Advertisement

Temporary stoppage of DORA for Sternwheel Festival

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The city of Marietta is putting a temporary stoppage for the DORA program for this weekend only.

City officials and those a part of the DORA program say that it is because of the Sternwheel Festival.

Merchants, restaurants and facilities that have a permit have been notified about the decision by the police.

Along with the festival officials holding permits in the area, officials say that the decision came as a result of both keeping with tradition and public safety.

“We just felt it would be better city-wide if we didn’t have DORA that weekend. That way we wouldn’t have any problems with enforcement. And we wouldn’t have anybody down in that permitted area,” says mayor Josh Schlicher.

City officials say that masks aren’t required, but people are allowed to wear them and use social distancing during the festival.

