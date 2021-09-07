Washington County Fair wraps for the season

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair came to a close Tuesday night, and organizers believe, in spite of rain all day Sunday, the fair has been a success.

In 2020, due to Ohio regulations due to the pandemic, the fair was limited to agriculture displays.

The traditional four-day fair returned for 2021, and the fair board believes the spectators came back as well.

”We’ve seen more people this year because last year, with COVID, it wasn’t visitors, it was exhibitors,” fair board member Morgan McCoy said Tuesday. “So, compared to last year, there were definitely more people here. Even compared to the year before, we’ve had a pretty good year.”

Two traditional events brought down the curtain on this year’s fair: the livestock auction Tuesday afternoon and the demolition derby Tuesday night at the grandstand.

