Advertisement

Washington County Fair wraps for the season

(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair came to a close Tuesday night, and organizers believe, in spite of rain all day Sunday, the fair has been a success.

In 2020, due to Ohio regulations due to the pandemic, the fair was limited to agriculture displays.

The traditional four-day fair returned for 2021, and the fair board believes the spectators came back as well.

”We’ve seen more people this year because last year, with COVID, it wasn’t visitors, it was exhibitors,” fair board member Morgan McCoy said Tuesday. “So, compared to last year, there were definitely more people here. Even compared to the year before, we’ve had a pretty good year.”

Two traditional events brought down the curtain on this year’s fair: the livestock auction Tuesday afternoon and the demolition derby Tuesday night at the grandstand.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Numerous authorities come together for search and rescue of 7-year-old boy
Numerous authorities come together for search and rescue of 7-year-old boy
UPDATE: Fatal motorcycle crash victim identified
A police car.
Retired deputy remembers special partner and friend
Gov. Jim Justice holds a press conference Monday updating the status of the COVID-19 pandemic...
COVID hospitalizations, ICU admissions up, 59 active school outbreaks reported in W.Va.
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice will give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the state's response...
COVID-19 W.Va. | 24 additional deaths reported

Latest News

School district requires masks after significant number of COVID-19 cases and students in...
Wood Co. Superintendent says mask policy about reducing quarantines
Chalk will be provided for free.
Suicide prevention chalk event coming this Thursday
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Local 20th anniversary 9/11 services
Temporary stoppage of DORA for Sternwheel Festival
Temporary stoppage of DORA for Sternwheel Festival