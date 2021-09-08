Advertisement

COVID postpones West Virginia Motor Speedway concert

(KCRG)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Renegade Rebellion Music Festival has been postponed until 2022 because of COVID-19.

In a post to the West Virginia Motor Speedway’s Facebook page, organizers said they were delaying the concert until 2022 out of an abundance of caution as COVID cases climb in West Virginia. Additionally, organizers said some of the musicians have contracted the virus.

The concert was scheduled for Friday and Saturday of this week, but no 2022 date has been announced.

Organizers said tickets sold for this year will be honored at the new date.

