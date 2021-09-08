Gov. Justice | W.Va. leads the nation in the acceleration rate of new COVID cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – More than 1,000 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Wednesday, along with 18 additional COVID-related deaths.

According to the DHHR, as of Wednesday, there have been 3,503,676 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 201,660 total cases and 3,169 deaths.

DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old female from Berkeley County, a 46-year old male from Lewis County, a 57-year old female from Summers County, a 79-year old female from Putnam County, an 83-year old male from Grant County, a 102-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Berkeley County, a 73-year old male from Braxton County, a 62-year old male from Cabell County, a 79-year old male from Cabell County, a 66-year old male from Clay County, a 61-year old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year old male from Berkeley County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Fayette County, a 59-year old female from Cabell County, a 71-year old female from Taylor County, and a 61-year old female from Logan County.

44 counties are red on the state’s County Alert System Map.

Gov. Justice announced Wednesday during a press conference 68 schools in 31 counties have reported COVID-19 outbreaks.

10 schools have closed due to an increase in cases and one entire county, Clay County, has closed schools in the district due to COVID-19 cases and exposure.

29 districts have issued masked mandates for students K-12.

22,215 cases of COVID-19 are currently considered active in the state and the daily positivity rate is listed as 17.96 percent.

“West Virginia leads the nation in the acceleration rate of new cases,” said Gov. Justice Wednesday.

1,278 cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 have been reported in West Virginia.

As of Wednesday, 813 West Virginians are in the hospital battling COVID-19 complications. According to DHHR data, 252 have been admitted to the ICU and 132 are currently on ventilators.

Gov. Justice said Wednesday that the number of patients in the ICU and on ventilators is at all time high for the state.

176,276 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered from the virus.

West Virginia Coronavirus Czar, Dr. Clay Marsh said during the press conference Wednesday that will vaccination is the best defense against COVID-19 it will not get the state out of the current surge of cases.

“It has already started and it will need to consume itself out,” said Dr. Marsh. “But as the Gov. pointed out, we are at the peak of our hospitalizations that we saw in December, January before we had the vaccines. We now have more people in the ICUS’s, more people on ventilators than we have ever had before, and this is still growing.”

Dr. Marsh also noted Wednesday that the state’s top health experts predict it may take as much as 10 to 14 days for the Delta variant of COVID-19 to ‘burn itself out’ in the state.

Officials say there have been a total of 6,763 breakthrough cases and 85 breakthrough deaths.

“An article recently written looked across all the studies and the risk of even getting a vaccine breakthrough in the Untied States is about One in 5000 people,” said Coronavirus Czar, Dr. Clay Marsh. “And as we look in West Virginia we see certainly the more severely ill people who are in our hospital beds, in our ICU beds and on ventilators are people who are not vaccinated.”

And for people who do have vaccine breakthrough cases these are almost all older west virginians with pre existing medical problems

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (2,096), Berkeley (14,994), Boone (2,624), Braxton (1,372), Brooke (2,527), Cabell (11,186), Calhoun (640), Clay (828), Doddridge (822), Fayette (4,464), Gilmer (1,052), Grant (1,574), Greenbrier (3,705), Hampshire (2,293), Hancock (3,167), Hardy (1,862), Harrison (7,529), Jackson (2,746), Jefferson (5,499), Kanawha (18,946), Lewis (1,943), Lincoln (1,979), Logan (4,030), Marion (5,649), Marshall (4,233), Mason (2,691), McDowell (2,050), Mercer (6,457), Mineral (3,478), Mingo (3,430), Monongalia (10,610), Monroe (1,658), Morgan (1,526), Nicholas (2,512), Ohio (5,038), Pendleton (895), Pleasants (1,123), Pocahontas (853), Preston (3,444), Putnam (6,546), Raleigh (8,740), Randolph (3,887), Ritchie (964), Roane (928), Summers (1,048), Taylor (1,628), Tucker (738), Tyler (1,031), Upshur (2,895), Wayne (4,047), Webster (792), Wetzel (1,882), Wirt (578), Wood (9,786), Wyoming (2,645).

