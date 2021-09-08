Law enforcement agencies using grants to receive body-word cameras

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Local law enforcement agencies are taking advantage of various grants to receive body-worn cameras for officers.

“We’re getting told that juries are wanting to see more of what actually happened. And that is something we want to provide if we can,” said Marietta Police Chief Aaron Nedeff.

“It would back up the good work the officers do. And I guess in the interest in fairness... is justice. That’s the best that we can do is if we can show you and tell you... that’s all the more fairness.”

That’s primarily why Nedeff wants all Marietta officers to have body-worn cameras. However, that wasn’t always the case.

“The previous chief was not a fan of cameras his reasoning was essentially because you don’t get a 360-degree view. But, we’ve come to realize that it’s important that people at least see a little bit of the incidents even if they don’t get a 360-degree view,” Nedeff said.

With this new outlook on cameras, Nedeff says they are learning how to apply for the new Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program. Governor Dewine announced that $5 million is available in this grant for Ohio law enforcement agencies. Another $5 million will be available next year.

Nedeff says the department is learning about this program through a series of webinars.

In addition to the Marietta police department, Terry Williams, Belpre Police Chief says they are also looking to get body-worn cameras.

Chief Deputy Mark Warden with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department says they have already successfully applied for a grant to receive body-worn cameras from the Office of Criminal Justice Services.

