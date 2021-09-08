Advertisement

Obituary: Bell, Wilma Jane

Wilma Bell obit
Wilma Bell obit
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wilma Jane Bell, 74, of Grantsville, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

She was born at her parents’ home on Pine Creek, the daughter of the late Albert Husk and Geneva Bennett Husk.

Surviving are her husband, Charles “Buck” Bell, whom she married in 1968; her son Ray Bell, his wife Melissa, and granddaughter Ashlen of Jonesborough, TN; and dozens of nieces and nephews.

She was a loving wife of 53 years and enjoyed time with family and friends.

A funeral service will be held Friday, September 10, 2021, at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, at 1:00 p.m. with Mike Doherty officiating.  Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.  Interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Mt. Zion, WV.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

