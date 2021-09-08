Obituary: McClung, Dale Carroll

Dale Carroll McClung, 71 of Rockport passed away September 3, 2021. He was born June 18, 1950, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Johnny and Elsie Jackson McClung.

Dale retired from Cytec where he worked in maintenance. He was a member of the Rockport Church of Christ. He was a motorcycle enthusiast, especially Harley-Davidsons, and enjoyed working on old cars. Dale was a member of the VFW of Ripley.

Surviving is his wife, Kimberly Fox McClung, three sons: Scott McClung of Parkersburg, Chad McClung (Elizabeth) of Vienna and Johnny McClung (Michelle) of North Hills, two stepsons: Shawn Haynes (Lexie) of Belpre and Andy George (Ashley) of Parkersburg, sister Phyllis Vandergrift of Parkersburg and brothers Keith McClung of Waverly, IO and Wayne McClung of Parkersburg.

He also leaves behind five grandchildren: Abigail, Avery, Rachel, Caleb, and Joshua McClung, along with step-grandchildren: Ian, Dalton, and Abigail Haynes.

Memorial services will be Saturday 11 AM at the Rockport Church of Christ with Evangelist J. D. Smith officiating. A time of gathering for family and friends will be one hour prior to services.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

