Obituary: Seevers, James

James W. Seevers, 90, of Marietta, Ohio went to be with his loving Lord and Savior on September 5, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 9, 1931, in Wade, Ohio. He was the son of the late William James Seevers and Elizabeth Chapman Seevers.

He was a graduate of Newport High School. After graduation, James served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a member of the VFW Post 5108 and American Legion Post 64.

James married the love of his life, Gay Jane Medley 66 years ago on December 25, 1954.

In his younger years, he worked for Union Carbide, Gulf, and retired from Chevron. After retiring, he taught Adult Carpentry at the Washington County Career Center while serving 25 years with Habitat for Humanity building 26 houses.

Jim was a devoted member at First Baptist Church in Marietta, Ohio serving the Lord as a deacon, board of trustees, along with assisting in many maintenance projects.

Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, feeding the birds, NASCAR races, sports, bowling, and listening to music.

He will be deeply missed by his two daughters, Tonya (Doug) McDonald and Teri (Russ) Delaney; four grandchildren Calleigh and Cody (Lindsay) McDonald, Cassidy (Dewey) Miller and Lindsay (Pace) McIntire; three great-grandchildren Hunter and Graci Miller, Lilliana McIntire.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife Jane, two brothers Harold and Homer, and two sisters Virginia and Marie.

The family would like to thank Comfort Keepers for all the loving care over the years.

Visitation will be September 9, 2021, at 11 AM at First Baptist Church, 301 Fourth Street, Marietta, Ohio with a funeral service to follow at 12 PM with Pastor Mugrage officiating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park where military rites will be held. Online tributes may be made at www.robertsfuneralhome.com

