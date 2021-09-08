Obituary: Smith, Aaron

Aaron Lee Smith, 26, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, formerly of Mineral Wells, West Virginia passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, at his residence.

He was born July 9, 1995, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, a son of Mark Smith of Mineral Wells and Cheryl and step-father, Dennis Bright of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Aaron had a heart of service. He began serving the Mineral Wells community as a junior firefighter at the age of 16 until turning 18 and serving in full capacity; he also worked as an EMT for Roane County EMS, Camden Clark Memorial Hospital, St. Joseph Ambulance Service, Jackson County EMS, and Med Trust of Myrtle Beach.

In following his ambition of becoming a Police Officer, he moved to South Carolina and served previously as a South Carolina State Trooper and was currently employed with Horry County Police Department.

In addition to his parents, Aaron is survived by two sisters, Kaylyn Smith of Belpre, Ohio and Alicia Agnew of Mineral Wells; one brother, Benjamin Smith (Danielle) of Parkersburg; wife, Chelsy Smith of Conway, South Carolina; grandparents, James & Sue Arthur of Big Bend, West Virginia; grandmother, Vada Smith of Mineral Wells; brother-in-law, Brad Agnew of Parkersburg; one niece; four nephews; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Alvie L. Smith.

Funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg with Pastors Brian Arthur and Mark Dennis officiating. Interment will follow in the Big Tygart Rockport Cemetery, Mineral Wells, West Virginia. The family will receive friends 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the Mineral Wells Fire Department, P.O. Box 98, Mineral Wells, WV 26150.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share messages of comfort with Aaron’s family.

