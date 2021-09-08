Advertisement

Obituary: Wilcox, Carl Jack

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carl Jack Wilcox, of Charleston, passed away September 6, 2021, at his residence.

He was born October 30, 1926, a son to the late Joseph E. and Georgie Wigal Wilcox. Jack was a Navy Veteran who served in WWII and was a pipefitter and welder for PPG. In his free time, Jack enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and playing golf.

Jack is survived by his daughter Rita Wilcox; grandchildren Zackory, Chad, Cory, Joseph, and Jordan; daughter-in-law Brenda Wilcox, and several great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Donna J. Hadley Wilcox; sons Rick and Mark Wilcox;  first wife Patty Wilcox; and his sisters Ruth and Nora.

As per his wishes, Jack’s remains will be cremated with no formal visitation or services.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Jack’s name can be made to Tyler County Public Library Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

