United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley kicks off 2021-2022 campaign

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley kicked off its annual campaign Wednesday morning.

“We couldn’t have this event last year, so we had to do some modified versions of it,” Executive Director Stacy Decicco said. “We are very excited to be able to bring it back in a smaller capacity this year.”

This year’s campaign “One Team United in the Game” officially began during the campaign’s kickoff breakfast.

The organization raises money to work with other local organizations and businesses to help serve communities across the Mid-Ohio Valley.

“We like to describe it as an umbrella. We have lots of programs and funded partners in the community that works underneath that umbrella”, Decicco explained. “It’s a big collaborative family. While we are a fundraiser, we are a fund granter. So, we have grants that go out to dozens of organizations every year. We also have about a dozen internal programs that serve the community out of our office.”

Attendees of the event included the organization’s biggest supporters.

