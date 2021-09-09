Body of first responder from Wood County returned to Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A South Carolina police officer with roots in the Mid-Ohio Valley passed away over the weekend.

Aaron Smith was a junior firefighter at the Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department and later became an EMT.

He left the MOV to pursue his dreams of becoming a police officer, becoming a South Carolina State Trooper before becoming a Horry County police officer.

He died in Myrtle Beach on Sunday while still employed by Horry County.

Smith joined the Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department at the age of 16. He later worked as an EMT for Roane County EMS, Camden Clark Memorial Hospital, St. Joseph Ambulance Service, and Jackson County EMS.

His body was escorted into Parkersburg by a line of first responders Wednesday night.

