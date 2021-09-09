Advertisement

Body of first responder from Wood County returned to Parkersburg

By WTAP News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A South Carolina police officer with roots in the Mid-Ohio Valley passed away over the weekend.

Aaron Smith was a junior firefighter at the Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department and later became an EMT.

He left the MOV to pursue his dreams of becoming a police officer, becoming a South Carolina State Trooper before becoming a Horry County police officer.

He died in Myrtle Beach on Sunday while still employed by Horry County.

Smith joined the Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department at the age of 16. He later worked as an EMT for Roane County EMS, Camden Clark Memorial Hospital, St. Joseph Ambulance Service, and Jackson County EMS.

His body was escorted into Parkersburg by a line of first responders Wednesday night.

You can read his full obituary here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID postpones West Virginia Motor Speedway concert
Mother and daughter Brenda Curry and Wanda McClung, both from Kanawha County, were reported...
Missing mother, daughter found following fatal crash
Parkersburg attorney named to regional jail authority board
Temporary stoppage of DORA for Sternwheel Festival
Temporary pause on DORA for Ohio River Sternwheel Festival
Aaron Smith obit
Obituary: Smith, Aaron

Latest News

Artsbridge
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 9/9/21
Numerous authorities come together for search and rescue of 7-year-old boy
Missing little boy’s body recovered from Ohio River
Zach Miles and George Cosenza
Lawyer George Cosenza, 9/9/21
9/11
Local law enforcement says 9/11 changed how we look at security