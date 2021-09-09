Commission hears money request from Mineral Wells PSD

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission is considering a request for nearly a half-million dollars for the Mineral Wells Public Service District.

The PSD plans to repair breakages to the line which connects Mineral Wells with the Claywood Park Public Service District.

It will also use funding from the Rural Water Association, but the largest amount is the money it’s seeking from Wood County.

I”There’s still some time as they acquire rights of way and do some other planning,” said Commission President Blair Couch. “But they’re pretty close to getting this done, and they asked the commission to fund the project.”

Wood County received no bids for the ongoing transfer of circuit clerk’s office court records to a digital format. The commission plans to look for cost options from the current provider for digital records.

The commission did award a contract for renovation of the courthouse bell, which will be rung Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

