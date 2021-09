Kaitlin’s weather forecast September 9th, 2021

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Today

Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Light and variable wind.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Light northwest wind.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Calm wind.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

