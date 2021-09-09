Advertisement

Missing little boy’s body recovered from Ohio River

Numerous authorities come together for search and rescue of 7-year-old boy
Numerous authorities come together for search and rescue of 7-year-old boy(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSFIELD, Ohio (WTAP) - A missing 7-year-old boy was found dead early Wednesday morning near the Hannibal Locks and Dam, where he had gone missing Sunday after falling into the Ohio River.

Monroe County Sheriff Charles Black said Thursday the boy had stepped off a sandbar while playing and couldn’t swim.

Sheriff Black said there is no sign of foul play and called it a “horrific, tragic event.”

The body was found in the river around 4 a.m. Wednesday by a family member who had been helping authorities search.

The Ohio River is considered a part of West Virginia, so the Wetzel County Coroner took the body into the Mountain State.

Black said authorities had hundreds of thousands of dollars of equipment in the water, searching for the child.

More than a dozen agencies helped in the search, including the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe EMA, Clarington Fire & EMS, Sardis Fire & EMS, Ohio Highway Patrol Choppers, the Coast Guard, the Tyler County Fire Department sonar rescue boat, Marietta Fire/Dive, Little Hocking Fire/Dive, WV Division of Natural Resources/Ohio Division of Natural Resources, Benwood Dive, Wheeling Fire/Dive, Beaver Creek Fire & Cadaver Dogs (Green County), Christian Ministry AFDE.

You can read our previous coverage of this story here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID postpones West Virginia Motor Speedway concert
Mother and daughter Brenda Curry and Wanda McClung, both from Kanawha County, were reported...
Missing mother, daughter found following fatal crash
Parkersburg attorney named to regional jail authority board
Temporary stoppage of DORA for Sternwheel Festival
Temporary pause on DORA for Ohio River Sternwheel Festival
Aaron Smith obit
Obituary: Smith, Aaron

Latest News

Artsbridge
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 9/9/21
Zach Miles and George Cosenza
Lawyer George Cosenza, 9/9/21
9/11
Local law enforcement says 9/11 changed how we look at security
Marietta Police Badge
Law enforcement agencies using grants to receive body-word cameras