Missing little boy’s body recovered from Ohio River

WOODSFIELD, Ohio (WTAP) - A missing 7-year-old boy was found dead early Wednesday morning near the Hannibal Locks and Dam, where he had gone missing Sunday after falling into the Ohio River.

Monroe County Sheriff Charles Black said Thursday the boy had stepped off a sandbar while playing and couldn’t swim.

Sheriff Black said there is no sign of foul play and called it a “horrific, tragic event.”

The body was found in the river around 4 a.m. Wednesday by a family member who had been helping authorities search.

The Ohio River is considered a part of West Virginia, so the Wetzel County Coroner took the body into the Mountain State.

Black said authorities had hundreds of thousands of dollars of equipment in the water, searching for the child.

More than a dozen agencies helped in the search, including the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe EMA, Clarington Fire & EMS, Sardis Fire & EMS, Ohio Highway Patrol Choppers, the Coast Guard, the Tyler County Fire Department sonar rescue boat, Marietta Fire/Dive, Little Hocking Fire/Dive, WV Division of Natural Resources/Ohio Division of Natural Resources, Benwood Dive, Wheeling Fire/Dive, Beaver Creek Fire & Cadaver Dogs (Green County), Christian Ministry AFDE.

