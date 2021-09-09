Obituary: Bennett, Helen I.

Helen I. Bennett, 80, of Belpre, OH passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born July 8, 1941 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Gordon and Mary Bayle. Helen was a florist and crafter. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Tina Hescht (Anna Fowler) of Coolville, OH; sister, Carol Husk (Ron); brothers, Gordon Bayles Jr. (Helen) and John Bayles; grandchildren, John M. Hescht of Williamstown, WV, Trina Gaston of Vienna, WV, and Kaysi Trickett (Nick) of Elizabeth, WV; and great grandchildren, Kye and Rayne Gaston and Kalyn and Gavin Trickett.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bennett; son, Richie Davis; daughter, Connie Bennett; siblings, Bruce Bayles, Jay Bayles, Thelma Airson and Joy Murrvay and special friend, Sherrie Hutchinson.

Private family gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society in memory of Helen.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre is honored to serve the Bennett family.