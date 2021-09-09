Advertisement

Obituary: Boone, Stephen Michael
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Stephen Michael Boone, 65, of Belleville passed away unexpectedly September 3, 2021 at his residence.He was born on February 19, 1956 in Parkersburg, WV son of the late Luther Marion  Boone and Janet Lucille Leach Boone Kiddy.Steve retired from the Bureau of Public Debt where he had worked for well over twenty-five years.  He was an avid beekeeper and active in the local beekeepers community.  He enjoyed the outdoors and camping.Steve is survived by his two daughters Michaelyn Boone, Chelsea Boone, sisters Patricia Edwards, Susan Vance and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his uncle Alan Wigal. A graveside service will be held 2:00 pm Saturday at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens with Pastor Larry Dale officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

