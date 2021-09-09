Obituary: Conant, Richard

Advertisement

Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Richard Michael Conant, 35, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away September 8, 2021 at UPMC in Pittsburg, PA, due to medical issues.

Richard was born December 16, 1985.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Stacy L. Conant; 2 daughters, Taylor Harris and Tabitha (Baylon) Harris; one son, Richard Conant II and Granddaughter, Kingslee Carter.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Angel M. Conant and brother, Andrew Jarvis.

Richard loved the outdoors and spending time with his family and friends.

He loved dancing with all the kids and just being a goofball.

Visitation only will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 from 2 PM to 6 PM at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Richard Conant.

