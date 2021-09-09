Obituary: Mitchell, Randy

Reverend Randy Mitchell, 67, of Washington, WV died Wednesday September 8, 2021 at CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Morgantown, WV a son of the late Robert Bruce Mitchell and Lucille M. (Shimp) Mitchell of Parkersburg.

Randy was a retired United Methodist Minister and a computer analyst at DuPont/CSC. He had served Creston United Methodist Church in Leon, WV, Crossroads United Methodist Church, Fairview United Methodist Church, Elkins United Methodist Church, Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant, WV, and was currently serving the Smithville Charge, which includes Burnt House, King Knob, and Smithville United Methodist Churches. He was active with the Boy Scouts of America and served as Chaplain at several Jamborees.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife Karen (Doyle) Mitchell, and two beloved beagles Snoopy and Daisy.

Services will be Monday 2:00 PM at Stout Memorial United Methodist Church with Reverends Neil Leftwich, Cynthia Eakle, and Kent Lowther officiating. Burial will be at Swank Cemetery in Speed, WV. Visitation will be Sunday 2-4 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg and one hour prior to the service at the church. The family requests that those attending wear masks to protect everyone.

Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Parkersburg Humane Society or Boy Scouts of America.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

