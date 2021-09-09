Obituary: Sall, Shirley Ann

Shirley Ann Sall, 87, of Vienna, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Cedar Grove Assisted Living.

She was born December 12, 1933, in Sardis, OH, a daughter of the late Charles Christian Ensinger and Beulah Mabel Huffman Ensinger.

Shirley graduated from Sardis High School and was a former Teachers Aide and a Bus Aide for Wood County Schools. She was Church of Christ by faith. Shirley enjoyed planting flowers and watching birds, especially humming birds and cardinals. She loved spending time with her family, most of all her grandchildren. Shirley was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. She was a symbol of selfless humanity.

She is survived by one daughter, Donna Haer (Louie) of Williamstown; three sons, Greg Sall (Sandra), Gary Sall (Missy) and David Sall (Barb) all of Vienna; one sister, Janet Tice of Woodsfield, OH; nine grandchildren, Stephanie, Sarah, Craig, Andrea, Tessa, Joey, Britta, Mason and Bryce; and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Sall; and many brothers and sisters.

The family is honoring Shirley’s decision for no public visitation or service at this time. Burial will be at Evergreen North Cemetery next to her husband, Edward. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, is honored to serve the Sall family.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

