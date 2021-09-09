Advertisement

Obituary: Sweeney, Byron Donald

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Byron Donald Sweeney, 58, of Waverly, WV, went home to be with the Lord on September 8, 2021.

He was born on September 21, 1962 in Marietta, OH, the son of the late William and Dortha Sweeney.

He was a 1980 graduate of St. Mary’s High School and served in the US Navy.  He was a Christina by faith and loved fishing, watching basketball, spending time in his flower gardens and playing with his grandson and dog Chase.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-four years Joann Sweeney, his brother Shannon Sweeney (Kolleen) of Erie, PA, sister Rhetta Pickens (Steve) of St. Mary’s, stepson Barry Jones and grandson Braxten Jones of Parkersburg, nephews Carl W. Evans, James Evans, Ryan Sweeney, Ian Sweeney and Liam Sweeney.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother and sister.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Sunday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Jimmy Taylor officiating.

Visitation will be from 1 - 2 on Sunday prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID postpones West Virginia Motor Speedway concert
Aaron Smith obit
Obituary: Smith, Aaron
Mother and daughter Brenda Curry and Wanda McClung, both from Kanawha County, were reported...
Missing mother, daughter found following fatal crash
Parkersburg attorney named to regional jail authority board
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response Wednesday,...
Gov. Justice | W.Va. leads the nation in the acceleration rate of new COVID cases

Latest News

Obituary: Boone, Stephen Michael
Obituary: Boone, Stephen Michael
Obituary: Wilson, James Michael “Mike”
Obituary: Wilson, James Michael “Mike”
Obituary: Conant, Richard
Obituary: Conant, Richard
Obituary: Mitchell, Randy
Obituary: Mitchell, Randy