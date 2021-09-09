Obituary: Sweeney, Byron Donald

Byron Donald Sweeney, 58, of Waverly, WV, went home to be with the Lord on September 8, 2021.

He was born on September 21, 1962 in Marietta, OH, the son of the late William and Dortha Sweeney.

He was a 1980 graduate of St. Mary’s High School and served in the US Navy. He was a Christina by faith and loved fishing, watching basketball, spending time in his flower gardens and playing with his grandson and dog Chase.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-four years Joann Sweeney, his brother Shannon Sweeney (Kolleen) of Erie, PA, sister Rhetta Pickens (Steve) of St. Mary’s, stepson Barry Jones and grandson Braxten Jones of Parkersburg, nephews Carl W. Evans, James Evans, Ryan Sweeney, Ian Sweeney and Liam Sweeney.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother and sister.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Sunday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Jimmy Taylor officiating.

Visitation will be from 1 - 2 on Sunday prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.