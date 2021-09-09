Obituary: Wilson, James Michael “Mike”
James Michael “Mike” Wilson, 65, it is with great sadness that on September 7, 2021 the Cleveland Browns lost their biggest fan and we lost our brother to COVID-19.
He was born October 8, 1955, in Parkersburg, a son of the late James E. Wilson and Barbara Leonhart Wilson Frame.
Mike was a graduate of Parkersburg High School class of 1975 and a proud member of Local Labors Union 1085 for 39 years. He loved football, golf and The Lord.
He is survived by his son, Scott Stanley; brothers, David (Debbie) Wilson and Scott Wilson all of Parkersburg; sister, Kelly (Steve) Snider of Belpre; nieces, Heather McBride of Florida and Marianne Fitzwater (David) of Fayetteville, WV; and several aunts and cousins;
Visitation will be from 2-4 pm Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna. Funeral services will follow at 4 pm Saturday, with Reverend Jack Withrow officiating. Cleveland Browns attire welcomed, GO BROWNS!!!!
